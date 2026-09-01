Mongolia and France agree to strengthen school lunch program

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing the quality and accessibility of school meal production and services in general education schools.

The initiative aligns with Mongolia’s goal of building “healthy, green, accessible, safe, and smart schools.”

France’s best practices could be introduced to improve the nutritional value of student lunches, develop healthy menus, integrate nutrition education into the school curriculum.

The French delegation expressed readiness to assist Mongolia in strengthening its school lunch program, focusing on both accessibility and quality improvements, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

As written before, healthy nutrition research center opens in Kazakhstan.