Healthy nutrition research center opens in Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Board - Rector of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseiit Tyuimebayev and the professor of the nutrition and health department of the Beijing Technology and Business University opened the center.

The healthy nutrition research center will help study thoroughly the medical plants present in Kazakhstan and will also analyze Kazakhstan’s soybean characteristics. The center is expected to develop useful soybean-based foods.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science Ministry

According to the rector, Al Farabi University established close ties with almost 60 Chinese universities. The University plans to deepen cooperation with the Beijing Technology and Business University and expressed readiness to develop joint scientific projects, exchange programs, and hold joint scientific conferences and symposiums.

During the meeting, the parties shared views on strengthening the partnership and developing cooperation between scientists.