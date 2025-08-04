Mongolia and Finland to strengthen cooperation within UN, other international organizations

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the dynamic development of the traditional friendly relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Finland, grounded in shared values such as mutual trust, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The two sides discussed possibilities for expanding cooperation in the sectors of economy, investment, renewable energy, forestry, green technology, environment, education, culture, and tourism. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, sharing views on matters concerning regional and international affairs.

The Ministers highlighted the importance of upholding the Helsinki Principles and commitments within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), agreeing upon further strengthening collaboration in this area. Concluding the official talks, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and the Republic of Finland issued a Joint Statement.

