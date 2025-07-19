Mongolia and Croatia to build new transport and logistics route

Among the documents are:

The Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on International Road Transport of Goods and Passengers, which holds significant importance in developing bilateral cooperation in the road transport sector, creating new transport and logistics routes, facilitating relations between citizens and businesses, and establishing a legal framework for expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation;

The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, which aims to enhance cooperation at the international and regional levels, promote initiatives proposed by both countries, and provide mutual support;

The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Forestry Sector between the Forest Agency of Mongolia and the Croatian Forests Company, which seeks to establish sustainable, long-term cooperation in the forestry sector and develop sustainable forest management practices. Within this framework, the two sides will exchange expertise in afforestation, reforestation, and forest restoration to combat desertification and land degradation.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Croatian Chamber of Economy, which aims to activate inter-chamber relations, support proposals and initiatives from entrepreneurs and wealth creators, create favorable conditions for cooperation between enterprises, and stimulate dialogue.

