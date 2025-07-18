China finds new type of rare earth in Inner Mongolia

The rare earth, officially named by the International Mineralogical Association as Huanghoite-(Nd), is a new carbonate mineral dominated by neodymium, the "magnet metal" that underpins electric-vehicle motors and offshore wind turbines.

Researchers from the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) and the Inner Mongolia geological survey institute discovered the reserves in the mid-section of the main orebody within the Bayan Obo deposit, the world's largest rare-earth mine.

Zhao Laishi, who led the team, said the find reflects the deposit's intricate geochemistry and resource diversity.

