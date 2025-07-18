EN
    China finds new type of rare earth in Inner Mongolia

    14:46, 18 July 2025

    A team of Chinese geologists has identified a large deposit of a previously unknown rare-earth mineral in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The rare earth, officially named by the International Mineralogical Association as Huanghoite-(Nd), is a new carbonate mineral dominated by neodymium, the "magnet metal" that underpins electric-vehicle motors and offshore wind turbines.

    Researchers from the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) and the Inner Mongolia geological survey institute discovered the reserves in the mid-section of the main orebody within the Bayan Obo deposit, the world's largest rare-earth mine.

    Zhao Laishi, who led the team, said the find reflects the deposit's intricate geochemistry and resource diversity.

    Earlier, it was reported the UAE and China seal a billion-dollar deal for 350 flying taxis. 

