Mongolia advances in UN E-Government Development Index

Mongolia climbed 28 positions, now ranking 46th worldwide and 13th among Asian countries, which is considered a noteworthy achievement.

During the Public Service Forum 2025, co-organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 12 countries received certifications in recognition of the progress made between 2022 and 2024 on digital government development, based on data from the United Nations "E-Government Survey".

Representatives from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Communications of Mongolia participated in the Forum’s Ministerial Roundtable Session on “Transforming the Public Sector for a Sustainable Future,” sharing experiences, policies, and achievements of Mongolia. The forum, which convened over 400 delegates from more than 100 countries, highlighted the growing demand for efficient and accessible public services to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and introduced global trends toward the use of e-governance, innovation, data-driven solutions, and artificial intelligence in transforming public services. The Public Service Forum 2025 served as a vital platform for exchanging global best practices.

As reported previously, the Institute of Geography and Geoecology of the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia had implemented and publicized the “Digitizing and Enhancing Accessibility of the National Atlas of Mongolia (E-NAM)” project, funded by UNESCO’s “Participation Programme.”