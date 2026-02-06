Monaco levels Davis Cup playoff tie against Kazakhstan

Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot claimed a confident victory over Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, winning 6:0, 6:3.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

The match lasted 1 hour and 1 minute. Vacherot fired five aces, converted all five of his break points, and won a total of 62 points. Shevchenko recorded one ace and converted one of seven break point opportunities.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

After two singles matches, Monaco tied the overall score with Kazakhstan 1:1 in the Davis Cup World Group playoffs.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Kazakhstan player Alexander Bublik defeated his Monaco opponent Hugo Nys in the opening match of the day.