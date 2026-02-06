EN
    Monaco levels Davis Cup playoff tie against Kazakhstan

    18:00, 6 February 2026

    In the second singles match of the Davis Cup World Group playoff, Monaco’s national team defeated Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Monaco levels Davis Cup playoff tie against Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot claimed a confident victory over Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, winning 6:0, 6:3.

    Monaco levels Davis Cup playoff tie against Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    The match lasted 1 hour and 1 minute. Vacherot fired five aces, converted all five of his break points, and won a total of 62 points. Shevchenko recorded one ace and converted one of seven break point opportunities.

    Monaco levels Davis Cup playoff tie against Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    After two singles matches, Monaco tied the overall score with Kazakhstan 1:1 in the Davis Cup World Group playoffs.

    Monaco levels Davis Cup playoff tie against Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Kazakhstan player Alexander Bublik defeated his Monaco opponent Hugo Nys in the opening match of the day.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
