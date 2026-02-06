EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan clinches opening win in Davis Cup World Group playoff against Monaco

    16:28, 6 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national team secured a confident victory in the opening match of the Davis Cup World Group playoff against Monaco, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan clinches opening win in Davis Cup World Group playoff against Monaco
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    In the first singles rubber, Alexander Bublik defeated Monaco’s Hugo Nys in straight sets, 6:0, 6:3.

    Alexander Bublik
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Bublik dominated the opening set, winning 90 percent of points on his first serve and converting all break point opportunities. Over the course of the match, the Kazakhstani player fired five aces, committed just one double fault and won 58 points compared to 39 by his opponent.

    Alexander Bublik
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    Nys recorded three aces but struggled on return and was unable to create a single break point throughout the match.

    Nys
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan opened the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against Monaco with a dominant performance in the first singles match.

    Kazakhstan Tennis Sport Alexander Bublik
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All