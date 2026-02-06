Kazakhstan clinches opening win in Davis Cup World Group playoff against Monaco

In the first singles rubber, Alexander Bublik defeated Monaco’s Hugo Nys in straight sets, 6:0, 6:3.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Bublik dominated the opening set, winning 90 percent of points on his first serve and converting all break point opportunities. Over the course of the match, the Kazakhstani player fired five aces, committed just one double fault and won 58 points compared to 39 by his opponent.

Nys recorded three aces but struggled on return and was unable to create a single break point throughout the match.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan opened the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against Monaco with a dominant performance in the first singles match.