Moldova signals readiness to explore avenues for deeper cooperation with Kazakhstan

During the talks, the Kazakhstani diplomat spoke in detail about the political and economic reforms Kazakhstan is undertaking at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this light, the results of the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission, the key provisions of the updated Constitution, as well as the nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026, on the draft of the new Constitution, were outlined.

Aidarbekov also presented Kazakhstan’s achievements in international diplomacy and highlighted the key indicators of the country’s socio-economic development for 2025.

Deputy Speaker Doina Gherman, in turn, highlighted Moldova’s key development priorities, including European integration and foreign policy, ensuring security and defense, boosting economic growth, enhancing energy resilience and stepping up climate efforts, as well as expanding social protection coverage and engagement with the diaspora.

Gherman also voiced Moldova’s interest in taking bilateral ties to a new level, stressing Chisinau’s readiness to explore avenues for deeper cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

After the talks, the sides renewed their pledge to strengthen Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, highlighting the necessity of ongoing regular political dialogue and enhancing interparliamentary contacts.

