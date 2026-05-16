Modi’s UAE visit delivers major energy and defence breakthroughs

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and welcomed its continued expansion into key sectors, including energy, defence, fintech, infrastructure, and trade. They also noted the sustained success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has significantly boosted bilateral trade.

Modi reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of attacks on the UAE and underscored the importance of secure, unimpeded maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as vital to regional stability and global energy and food security.

A major focus of the talks was energy cooperation. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration through new initiatives, including a strategic arrangement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to expand UAE participation in India’s strategic petroleum reserves to 30 million barrels and explore joint gas storage projects. Indian Oil Limited Company (IOCL) and ADNOC also finalized long-term LPG supply arrangements.

On investment, the UAE announced $5 billion in fresh commitments to India through major institutions, including Emirates NBD, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the International Holding Company, targeting banking, infrastructure and capital markets.

In defence, the countries signed a Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership, aimed at expanding cooperation in defence manufacturing, advanced technologies, maritime security, cyber defence and training.

Several additional agreements were concluded, including ship repair and maritime skills development projects involving Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World, as well as a supercomputing initiative between India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and UAE technology firm G42. The two sides also launched a Virtual Trade Corridor using the MAITRI digital platform to streamline customs and cargo operations.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their hospitality and extended an invitation to His Highness to visit India.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, attended the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi on May 14-15, 2026, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation within BRICS.