Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within BRICS

During the meeting, the participants discussed a wide range of pressing international and regional issues, including prospects for reforming the global governance system, strengthening multilateral cooperation, ensuring stable economic growth, enhancing trade and economic ties, and cooperation in digital transformation, energy, and climate change mitigation.

Photo source: gov.kz

In his remarks, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev emphasized the importance of further strengthening multilateral cooperation, developing international transport and logistics corridors and connectivity, promoting digital transformation and artificial intelligence, as well as expanding industrial cooperation, technological exchange, and energy interaction, including the development of green energy and critical minerals. He also underscored the growing role of BRICS as a key mechanism for shaping a more equitable, inclusive, and balanced architecture of global governance.

Reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment, as a BRICS partner country, to practical and results-oriented engagement within the association, he highlighted the priority of deepening cooperation in trade, investment, transport connectivity, and innovation-driven development.

Particular attention was paid to sustainable development issues, including ensuring energy and food security, as well as advancing the climate agenda while taking into account the interests of developing countries. In this context, Ashikbayev highlighted the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish a UN-backed International Water Organization aimed at consolidating fragmented international efforts in the water sector.

On the sidelines of the event, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev also held a series of bilateral meetings, including with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as with the heads of foreign ministries of BRICS member and partner states. The discussions focused on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework and advancing joint initiatives to ensure sustainable development and enhance the global economy's stability.

The Republic of Kazakhstan has been a BRICS partner country since January 1, 2025. In 2026, the Republic of India holds the BRICS Chairmanship under the motto “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Photo source: gov.kz

As written earlier, Astana and Abu Dhabi boosted consular ties via digital transformation.