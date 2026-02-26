Modi reaffirms India-Israel ties amid regional tensions

Modi’s trip to Israel included talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. On arrival, he was received by Netanyahu before traveling to Jerusalem for official engagements, including an address to the Knesset.

In his speech, Modi described Israel as a leader in innovation and technology and said India aims to rank among the world’s top three economies in the coming years. He emphasized commitments to expand trade, strengthen investment, and advance joint infrastructure projects.

New Delhi confirmed that negotiations have begun on an India-Israel Free Trade Agreement. Bilateral merchandise trade totaled $3.62 billion in 2024-2025. Modi said a comprehensive FTA would unlock additional economic potential.

Highlighting agricultural cooperation, he noted that Israeli expertise in precision irrigation and water management has influenced farming practices in India for decades. He also announced the creation of a parliamentary friendship group for Israel in India’s legislature.

Modi drew philosophical parallels between Jewish and Hindu traditions, referencing concepts that promote ethical conduct and shared responsibility. He concluded by invoking the phrases “Am Yisrael Chai” and “Jai Hind,” drawing applause from lawmakers.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions. India condemned the 7 October attacks by Hamas and expressed solidarity with Israel, while also voicing concern over civilian casualties in Gaza and reiterating support for a two-state solution involving Palestine, which India recognized in 1988.

Analysts say New Delhi is seeking to reinforce its partnership with Israel while maintaining ties across the region, including with Iran. Tensions have been further complicated by U.S. pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program under President Donald Trump, alongside a significant American military buildup.

In Israel, Modi’s address prompted debate among opposition lawmakers linked to an ongoing dispute over judicial reforms. In India, the Indian National Congress criticized the visit, accusing the government of sidelining the Palestinian issue.

Despite political reactions in both countries, observers describe the trip as driven primarily by bilateral priorities, particularly defense modernization, technological cooperation, and long-term economic engagement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States and India have agreed on a new trade deal following a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.