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    Modi, Pezeshkian exchange festive greetings, stress regional stability

    19:05, 22 March 2026

    In a recent conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed warm greetings on the occasions of Eid and Nowruz, expressing hope that the festive season would usher in peace, stability, and prosperity across West Asia, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Modi, Pezeshkian exchange festive greetings, stress regional stability
    Phоtо credit: Anadolu Ajansı

    The dialogue also addressed regional concerns as the Indian Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure, which pose serious threats to regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

    “Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,” Prime Minister Modi’s recent post on X reads.

    In the post the Indian Prime Minister also highlighted Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had exchanged Eid and Nauryz greetings with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

    India Iran Nauryz Holidays Middle East Middle East situation World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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