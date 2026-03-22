Modi, Pezeshkian exchange festive greetings, stress regional stability

The dialogue also addressed regional concerns as the Indian Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure, which pose serious threats to regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

“Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,” Prime Minister Modi’s recent post on X reads.

Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.



Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

In the post the Indian Prime Minister also highlighted Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had exchanged Eid and Nauryz greetings with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.