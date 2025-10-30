Modern table tennis center in Kyzylorda: Tokayev examines sports facility

The complex, which meets modern standards, was completed last October. 2.5 billion tenge saved from regional budget optimization were allocated for construction. Plus, Samruk Kazyna Trust Fund for Development of Social Projects contributed 900 million tenge.

Photo credit: Akorda

The facility includes a main playing area with 16 tables and seating for 350 spectators. It also houses a gym and administrative offices. The center's staff consists of 52 employees.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Table Tennis Center currently trains 280 children.

