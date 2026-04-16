Modern sports and fitness complex to be built in Semey

The two-story facility, covering approximately 2,000 square meters, will feature halls for various sports, a 100-seat spectator stand, a gym, and other amenities. Around KZT 1.6 billion is planned to be allocated for the project.

Samruk-Kazyna has already supported the opening of 19 major sports facilities across Kazakhstan, serving more than 700,000 people.

This year, similar complexes are planned for Aktobe, Arkalyk, and Konaev.

“Over the past eight years, 19 social projects have been implemented in the Abai region. These include two rehabilitation centres for children, inclusion support rooms, a specialised library for visually impaired persons, sports facilities, and other infrastructure. I am confident that the new complex in Semey will become a hub for future champions and a growth point for the mass sports in the region,” Nurlan Zhakupov said.

Earlier, it was reported that Abai region is set to construct six new reservoirs as part of the Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan for 2024-2028.