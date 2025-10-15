Modern ecopark to replace former landfill site in Shymkent

In Shymkent’s Abai district, work has begun on the development of a new ecopark on the site of the former city landfill. The project will become a key element of the city’s renewed landscape and a model of urban environmental restoration.

According to Deputy Mayor of Shymkent, Sarsen Kuranbek, large-scale landscaping and greening efforts are in progress. Several private companies have joined the initiative, supporting the transformation of the abandoned area with their own funds.

“Landscaping and planting work is already underway. We appreciate the companies that have actively joined the project — one of them will plant five thousand trees at its own expense,” Kuranbek noted.

He added that strict quality standards have been set for the saplings, requiring each to be at least three meters tall. To ensure proper maintenance, one of the companies has already drilled nine wells, and an automatic irrigation system will be installed over an area of 13 ha.

Another company will plant 1,800 trees and ornamental plants across an area of 1,215 square meters and set up a drip irrigation system covering eight ha.

“We want this area to become one of the city’s most attractive recreation spaces, with playgrounds, running tracks, and walking paths,” the Deputy Mayor emphasized.

The creation of the ecopark will not only enhance the local environment but also give the Abai district a modern look in line with the “green city” concept.

As reported earlier, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Azamat Kaldybekov has announced the launch of the project for renovating the Medeu Skating Rink.