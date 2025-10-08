Almaty develops Medeu reconstruction concept

Kaldybekov said that the legendary high-mountain skating rink’s renovations aim at promoting Almaty city’s sports and tourist potential, calling it a priority to keep a historical appearance of the arena.

The Medeu reconstruction concept has been developed. The use of modern technologies to renovate the arena is planned, with the preservation of its historical appearance. Work has begun today, said the deputy mayor.

Deputy Mayor Kaldybekov expressed his confidence that Medeu will turn into one of the key locations as part of efforts to develop the Almaty mountain cluster.

Earlier, it was reported Almaty’s Medeu Skating Rink is to close for a two-year-long renovation.