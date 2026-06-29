Modern cardiology center opens its doors in Konayev

The new center is expected to significantly improve access to high-tech medical care for patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

The project was implemented by Intermed Plus with the support of the Almaty region akimat and the regional healthcare department. Head of the Almaty Regional Healthcare Department Yerzhan Suleimenov attended the opening ceremony.

The 50-bed center will provide round-the-clock planned and emergency care for residents of the region. It boasts specialized departments of interventional cardiology, arrhythmology and cardiac surgery, allowing patients to complete the entire course of treatment — from diagnosis to advanced cardiac surgery — at a single facility.

The center features more than 100 pieces of advanced medical equipment, including an angiography system, electrophysiology and radiofrequency ablation devices, a state-of-the-art cardiac surgery operating theater, a CT scanner, premium ultrasound systems, and laboratory equipment.

According to Yerzhan Suleimenov, the opening of the center marks an important step in the development of specialized medical care in the region.

"Today, we are opening a modern cardiology center that will allow residents of the Almaty region to receive high-tech medical care without leaving the region. Cardiovascular diseases remain one of the leading causes of death, so the development of cardiology services is a priority for us. The new center is equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by qualified specialists. I am confident its work will help save thousands of lives and improve the quality of healthcare services for the population," Suleimenov said.

Built through private investment under a public-private partnership, the center required no public funding for construction. It is expected to expand access to specialized cardiac care, shorten treatment waiting times, and ease pressure on specialized clinics in Almaty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build seven new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.