Mitsubishi to begin importing rare metal gallium from Kazakhstan

The company said its subsidiary Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd. reached a deal in December with the government-affiliated Aluminium of Kazakhstan JSC to procure 15 tons of gallium per year on average for several years from 2026.

It will be Mitsubishi's first gallium import business, it said.

The Kazakh metal firm will produce gallium at a production facility being built in the northeastern city of Pavlodar from the third quarter of this year, and all the produced metal will be shipped to Japan, Mitsubishi said.

Gallium is used for power semiconductors essential for electric vehicles and for light-emitting diodes utilized for liquid crystal panels, among other products. It can be extracted as a byproduct during the production of aluminum.

The contract was signed to coincide with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Japan last month to attend the first-ever summit between Japan and five Central Asian countries also including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which took place in Tokyo on Dec. 20.

In 2021, Japan imported 96.5 tons of gallium, and 55 tons, or 57 percent, of the imports were from China, according to data from the government-backed Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security.

