Miss Universe contestants walk out after organizer insults Miss Mexico

The incident occurred during an official event attended by more than 70 contestants. In a video posted on social media, Nawat Itsaragrisil can be heard calling the contestant “a dumbhead” and repeatedly trying to silence her.

🚨 MISS UNIVERSE MELTDOWN - DIRECTOR CALLS MISS MEXICO “DUMBHEAD,” TRIGGERS MASS WALKOUT



The Miss Universe director publicly humiliated Miss Mexico, calling her a “dumbhead” then tried to flex his power when she spoke up:



“I didn’t give you opportunity to talk. I’m still… pic.twitter.com/x62oN2znBI — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 5, 2025

“I didn’t give you an opportunity to talk, please. Keep polite for me. I’m still talking. I’m still talking. Listen. I’m still talking to everybody. Why do you stand up to talk to me?”

Despite threats of disqualification, most contestants stood up in solidarity and left the room together with Miss Mexico.

“I truly love Thailand. I respect all of you. I think that you’re amazing people. But just what your director did — it’s not respectful. He said to me ‘shut up’ and a lot of different things. I think the world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice,” Fatima Bosch told reporters.

While the controversy has drawn global attention, the competition continues. The final show of Miss Universe 2025 is set to take place in Bangkok on November 21, where the new titleholder will be crowned.

Earlier, it was reported that 20-year-old model from Kostanay Dana Almassova departed for Thailand to represent Kazakhstan at the Miss Universe 2025.