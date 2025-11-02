Kostanay-native Dana Almassova to represent Kazakhstan at Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok

Dana Almasova is heading to Bangkok, that will host the 74th Miss Universe pageant on November 19, Miss Qazaqstan announced on its Instagram account on Sunday.

Prior to the competition, candidates will engage in pre-pageant training and photoshoots, as well as rehearsals for the finale, it added.

According to the National Committee, the 74th Miss Universe pageant will kick off with its national costume competition, and will conclude with the finale on November 21.

It is worth noting that Dana Almasova was crowned the Miss Universe of Kazakhstan this year.

Earlier, it was reported Tomiris Kadyrkhan represents Kazakhstan at the Miss Grand International 2025.