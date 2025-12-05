22yo beauty from Shymkent crowned Miss Qazaqstan 2025

Photo credit: Kazinform

On their way to the final, contestants went through multiple stages of selection. The event combined classic elements of beauty pageants with modern creative solutions. Participants appeared on stage in national costumes designed by a Kyrgyz designer, who collaborates with Miss Qazaqstan projects.

Photo credit: Kazinform

A key visual accent of the evening was the blue color of the dresses, symbolizing freedom, inner strength, openness to the world, and confidence in one’s path.

A 2 -year-old Alina Yekaterincheva (Ri) from Shymkent was crowned Miss Qazaqstan 2025.

Photo credit: Kazinform

She has been dancing since the age of three, performing on many stages, which shas haped her confidence and artistry.

At 14, she received her first modeling offers and later worked in fashion shows and advertising shoots.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Alongside her creative pursuits, Alina earned a law degree but is drawn to fashion and plans to study clothing design to eventually launch her own brand.

Photo credit: Kazinform

She will represent Kazakhstan at Miss Universe 2026.

Photo credit: Kazinform

A 4th-year student at the Zhurgenov Academy of ArtsShadiyara Baykenova took the Miss World Qazaqstan 2025 title.

She will represent Kazakhstan at Miss World 2026.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Alina Nurakhmetova won the Miss People’s Choice, and Aida Zhankylysh received the Miss Adalin Clinic title.

Laura Aktaeva earned the Miss Dress Angel title.

Dilnaz Sarsenbay was named the First Vice-Miss Kazakhstan & Miss Marie Claire, while Diana Sanat took the Miss Sun Group title.

Kamila Dauletova became the Second Vice-Miss Kazakhstan, Anel Yemel earned the Miss Grand Qazaqstan title and a chance to represent Kazakhstan at Miss Grand International 2026.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan hosted the first Asian vocal competition Silk Way Star, bringing together talented performers on one stage in Astana from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Initiated by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan together with China Media Group, it emerges as one of the country’s most recognized exported media products.