Mishustin highlights potential for new joint projects between Kazakhstan and Russia

The head of the Russian government stated that Kazakhstan remains a strategic partner and ally of Russia. According to him, relations between the two countries have stood the test of time and are based on principles of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect, taking into account each other’s interests.

Following the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia in November last year, an important agreement was reached to develop our multifaceted cooperation. Most importantly, a comprehensive program of economic cooperation through 2030 has been approved. Accordingly, the governments of Russia and Kazakhstan will ensure the clear and prompt implementation of the decisions made by our leaders, said Mishustin.

He noted that Russia is among Kazakhstan’s leading foreign trade partners and holds a top position in terms of direct investment in the national economy.

I believe there is great potential for launching additional joint projects in different sectors of the economy, including energy, industry, transport infrastructure, agriculture, and the digital economy. Our intergovernmental commission is actively working on addressing these tasks, Mishustin stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of humanitarian cooperation, particularly in education. Each year, the number of Kazakhstani citizens pursuing higher education in Russia continues to grow, including through government scholarships.

At the same time, branches of leading Russian universities are operating in Kazakhstan. For example, last September, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch at Dostoevsky Omsk State University began its work.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia nears 30 billion US dollars.