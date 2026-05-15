Mirziyoyev proposes Digital Turkic Corridor at OTS summit

The Uzbek leader stressed that the summit is taking place amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and weakening trust in international institutions, which, he said, makes closer cooperation within the OTS increasingly important.

"Our meeting today is taking place at a time of increasing tensions in various regions of the world. The trust deficit in international relations is growing, and the role and influence of global institutions are gradually weakening. These problems require us to intensify mutual dialogue and develop coordinated positions on important issues. From this perspective, the integration of the Turkic world is a long-term strategic issue that directly affects the fate of our peoples," he said.

Mirziyoyev noted that the growing economic and institutional role of the OTS demonstrates its transformation into "an influential structure demonstrating sustainable development rates." He also proposed several initiatives aimed at further strengthening cooperation among member states.

A key focus of his speech was digital development and artificial intelligence. Mirziyoyev proposed launching a strategic cooperation network in the field of AI, which he said would help identify new areas of economic growth, support the development of cloud and quantum technologies, and contribute to the creation of a modern, unified digital space across the Turkic world.

"We propose developing the concept of a digital Turkic Corridor that will connect regional data centers with high-speed communication channels. To further improve practical cooperation, we plan to hold technology forums in Tashkent with the participation of member states," he announced.

The Uzbek president also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in science, education, and youth policy, describing these areas as shared priorities for OTS member states. In addition, he highlighted the growing role of transport connectivity and logistics integration, particularly through the development of digital transport platforms and simplified customs procedures.

Mirziyoyev welcomed the full implementation of the e-Permit electronic system between Uzbekistan and all OTS member states, calling it an important step toward facilitating cross-border transport and transit. He also underlined the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor and emphasized the importance of linking it with the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, alongside the further digitalization of customs and logistics data exchange.

The president additionally addressed regional climate and energy challenges, noting that climate change requires coordinated action from all member states. He proposed establishing a regional climate risk monitoring system based on satellite data to improve drought forecasting, monitor land degradation, and strengthen water resource management across the region.

"If in the new era we can unite the powerful potential and strength of our countries, the Turkic world will undoubtedly become a space for breakthrough solutions and sustainable development. Our main goal is to leave future generations not only a great history but also a rich spiritual heritage of which they will rightfully be proud," he concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech, in which he highlighted artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital development, and regional transport connectivity among the key priorities for Turkic cooperation.