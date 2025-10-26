Minsk to convene next meeting of CIS Permanent Representatives Council in late October

The meeting will see the representatives review the outcomes of recent sessions of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Council of Heads of Government, and Council of Foreign Ministers. They are also expected to outline the tasks for implementing documents adopted by the highest statutory bodies and the agreements reached.

Members of the Council will discuss the implementation of the Roadmap for initiatives proposed by delegation heads during the aforementioned sessions, particularly in the areas of political, humanitarian, and social cooperation. They will also review the 2023-2025 Action Plan for implementing the Memorandum on Deepening Cooperation between the CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

On top of that, the meeting will decide on the Head of the CIS Observer Mission for the early parliamentary elections to the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, scheduled for November 30, 2025.

Earlier, the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan had approved the self-dissolution of parliament.