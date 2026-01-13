Minnesota sues Trump administration over immigration agent surge

The U.S. state of Minnesota has taken legal action against the Trump administration in an effort to halt an expanded deployment of federal immigration agents, describing the operation as unconstitutional and an infringement on state authority.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the increased federal presence has strained local services and contributed to unrest. The lawsuit follows the death of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot by an immigration agent in Minneapolis last week, prompting protests across the city.

President Donald Trump defended the deployment, calling immigration agents “patriots” focused on removing convicted criminals. In social media posts, he warned of a “day of reckoning” for Minnesota and accused state Democrats of encouraging protests for political purposes.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to declare the deployment illegal and to issue a temporary restraining order. The Trump administration has dismissed the case as baseless and said it plans to continue and expand the operation.

The Department of Homeland Security said the deployment is part of Operation Metro Surge and is intended to combat illegal immigration and crime, while also protecting federal agents. Estimates suggest about 2,000 agents have been deployed to Minnesota, with more expected.

Local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have raised concerns about increased emergency calls and alleged racial profiling. Federal authorities deny wrongdoing and say agents are acting lawfully.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the shooting of Good, which federal officials say occurred after she attempted to strike agents with her vehicle. Local officials dispute that account and say they have limited access to the investigation.

Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a similar lawsuit this week, challenging what they described as an excessive federal immigration presence in urban areas.

