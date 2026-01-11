Minneapolis sparks protests after ICE shooting

The protests were sparked by the death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was shot during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The incident quickly became a flashpoint, with large demonstrations held in Minneapolis and hundreds of coordinated rallies taking place in cities across the country.

In Minneapolis, authorities estimated that tens of thousands of people took part in marches and rallies on Saturday. Demonstrators demanded accountability for the shooting and called for limits on or the removal of ICE operations from their communities.

Phоto credit: @svmbuck3r0ckz X account

While most protests remained peaceful, city officials reported isolated incidents of property damage and clashes with police, leading to multiple arrests. One police officer was injured during overnight protests, according to local authorities.

Protests were also reported in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, and other cities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a woman was killed by a U.S. immigration officer during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis.