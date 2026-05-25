Ministry says 5G coverage in Kazakhstan’s major cities set to reach 75% by 2027

According to the ministry, 3G connectivity is currently available in 2,704 villages, and 4G networks cover 2,608 settlements. Furthermore, 2,509 5G base stations are already operational in cities of republican significance and regional centers.

By the end of 2027, 4G coverage will reach 92 percent of all settlements, and the 5G network will be deployed on more than 3,500 base stations, the ministry responded to an inquiry from Qazinform.

The ministry highlighted a strong focus on the country's major urban centers, emphasizing that 5G availability must hit 75 percent in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Kazakhstan is actively expanding satellite internet to remote areas, with two non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) providers already operating. Two more operators are expected to enter the market by the end of 2027, the ministry added, noting that the development of satellite communications remains relevant for the country's remote and hard-to-reach settlements.

Earlier, Qazinform reported investment in Kazakhstan’s telecommunications sector has surpassed 1 trillion tenge over the past three years.