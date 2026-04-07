Ministry of Energy forecasts changes in coal prices in Kazakhstan

According to him, an increase in coal prices during the upcoming winter is not expected, but it is conceivable for the future.

Sungat Yesimkhanov said that today, coal producers provided information on modernization and increased coal mining. Consequently, specific expenses and investments will lead to inflationary increases in coal prices. However, the ministry does not expect such a spike, and it will be regulated and gradual.

The Vice Minister added that the ministry, in cooperation with the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition together with local executive bodies, regularly monitors the market situation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to increase coal mining in 2026.