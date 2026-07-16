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    Ministers head to Abai region as forest fire rages

    17:36, 16 July 2026

    Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has ordered Emergencies Minister Chingis Arinov and Ecology Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev to travel immediately to the Abai region to coordinate firefighting efforts at the Semey Ormany Nature Reserve, Qazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

    Firefighters
    Photo source: Ministry of Emergency Situations

    Olzhas Bektenov also ordered additional measures to contain the fire and protect nearby settlements.

    As of 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2026, more than 400 firefighters and 100 vehicles are battling the blaze. Aerial water drops totaling more than 100 tons have been conducted.

    The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the response efforts.

    Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan recorded eight forest fires on July 15 as an ongoing heatwave increased the risk of wildfires across the country.

     

    Wildfires Abai region Incidents Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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