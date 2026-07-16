Ministers head to Abai region as forest fire rages

Olzhas Bektenov also ordered additional measures to contain the fire and protect nearby settlements.

As of 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2026, more than 400 firefighters and 100 vehicles are battling the blaze. Aerial water drops totaling more than 100 tons have been conducted.

The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the response efforts.

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan recorded eight forest fires on July 15 as an ongoing heatwave increased the risk of wildfires across the country.