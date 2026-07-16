Kazakhstan sees spike in wildfires amid heatwave

The fires were reported in the Akmola and Kostanay regions, as well as in Buyratau and Burabay national parks and the Sandyktau forestry enterprise.

The fires were promptly detected through aerial patrols conducted by the RSPE “Kazavialesookhrana” using early fire detection systems, as well as through continuous monitoring by the state forest protection service.

State forest protection personnel and an airborne firefighting crew from RSPE “Kazavialesookhrana” were deployed immediately after the fires were spotted to contain and extinguish the blazes.

In recent days, abnormally hot weather has led to an increase in steppe and dry-vegetation fires. As a result, the state forest protection service and RSPE “Kazavialesookhrana” are operating on heightened alert to prevent and respond rapidly to wildfires. Aerial patrols and continuous monitoring of forest areas continue around the clock.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a major wildfire in the French Pyrenees in southern France remained only partially contained after burning about 4,900 hectares in the Aspres massif.