Head of State receives President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Shakhmurat Mutalip

Shakhmurat Mutalip reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on ongoing efforts to improve the country’s sports infrastructure, to organize international and national competitions, to train boxers, and to create conditions for the development of children's, youth and regional sports,

The President praised the Federation's successful work at the 2025 World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool, where Team Kazakhstan topped the medal table among 68 participating nations.

He highlighted that the state attaches priority attention to the development of boxing, and called for a comprehensive approach to achieve further progress.

During the meeting, the President underscored the importance of systematic and intensive preparation of Kazakhstani boxers for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed over state awards to a number of athletes and coaches for their outstanding sporting achievements at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.