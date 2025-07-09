Minister Madiyev hails launch of supercomputer as key step towards digital sovereignty

According to Madiyev, Kazakhstan’s startups, businesses and financial organizations were forced to rent computing power from foreign IT giants, including Amazon and Google.

This leads to not only capital outflow abroad, but also poses potential risks when working with vulnerable and sensitive data, said Madiyev to Jibek Joly TV channel.

He added that the launch of the country’s own supercomputer will allow to accelerate AI adoption, reduce dependence on external infrastructure as well as guarantee technological safety.

Answering the question whether Kazakhstan has its own high-performance computing personnel, Madiyev said that domestic engineers have already taken special courses and will continue to obtain domain-specific knowledge in the next five years.

The supercomputer will be fully operated by Kazakhstani specialists in the future, said Madiyev.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended today the launch of a NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer at the National Supercomputer Center Alemcloud.