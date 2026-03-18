Minister Balayeva says media law improvements to balance freedom of speech and protection of human rights

Speaking at today’s government meeting, Balayeva said the reforms seek to explicitly define the core principles in the media sphere.

It is envisaged to comprehensively and thoroughly codify the principles of the freedom of speech, inadmissibility of censorship, as well as the rights of citizens to receive and impart information, she added.

Balayeva highlighted that legal protections for citizens' intangible interests will be expanded.

This will ensure a balance between the freedom of expression and the protection of constitutional human rights, said the minister.

According to her, legal mechanisms for protecting honor, dignity, and business reputation, which is especially pertinent amidst the growing digital environment, will be tightened.

Earlier, Qazinform reported more than 20 legislative acts regulating culture, information, media, archives, the use of state symbols, interaction between the state and civil society, religion, youth and family policy will be amended.