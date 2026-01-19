Minister Balayeva outlines culture, creative industry goals at Ulttyq Qurultay

Members of Parliament, representatives of the creative community, and prominent public figures participated in the discussion.

Opening the meeting, Aida Balayeva highlighted that the Ulttyq Qurultay has become a stable, regular dialogue platform for addressing key social issues and defining the country's long-term development priorities.

— All proposals and opinions expressed within the Ulttyq Qurultay are under the special attention of the Head of State and government authorities. The Ministry of Culture and Information continuously monitors the fulfillment of the plan based on proposals of the Ulttyq Qurultay members. The previous four meetings addressed vital issues, and we have carried out extensive work. In particular, 26 laws were adopted to improve legislation. Furthermore, work is underway to introduce amendments to 10 draft laws, as well as to various decrees and comprehensive development plans, she emphasized.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information

The participants presented their proposals and initiatives on pressing topics, with a primary focus on culture, the creative industry, social welfare, and family values.

The issue of developing children's content and the animation industry was also raised. In this regard, Aida Balayeva dwelt on the production of animated films, noting the particular importance of this sphere.

— In line with the President’s instructions outlined in the State of the Nation Address, the Creative Industry Development Fund was established under the Ministry. Its material and technical base is currently being formed, and the Fund’s structure will include a dedicated animation unit. In my view, it is vital to focus on the quality of content rather than quantity, and take into account its impact on child psychology, age-appropriateness, and educational value. I am sure that once the Fund is fully operational, the animation industry will gain a powerful boost, the Minister said.

Discussing other issues, experts emphasized that preserving national traditions and fostering a reading nation are essential for the modernization of Kazakhstani society. To that end, Aida Balayeva proposed creating a commission that would list the books recommended for translation and publication, ensuring that works by contemporary young authors are consistently added to the nation's library collections.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that the V Ulttyq Qurultay kicked off in the city of Kyzylorda, bringing together experts and public figures to debate key directions for the country’s development.