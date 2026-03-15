Minister Balayeva highlights strong citizen turnout in referendum

Commenting on the significance of the event, Balayeva emphasized that the referendum represents a crucial stage in the country’s further development and strengthening its statehood.

“Each nation, each country searches for its own development path, and Kazakhstan is not an exception. The adoption of the people’s Constitution is a step toward building a fair and progressive Kazakhstan. I hope that Kazakhstanis will make a right choice,” she said.

Balayeva also pointed out high civic activity among the residents on the referendum day.

According to her, voter turnout has been significant since early morning, which “reflects the emergence of an open society, the growth of political culture, and citizens’ responsible attitude toward the future of the state.”

"Since early morning, we have been monitoring the media space, and it is very encouraging to see such strong public engagement in the referendum. This demonstrates that Kazakhstan has developed into an open society with a high level of political culture and tangible civic responsibility," Aida Balayeva noted.

It should be noted that the polling stations are operating from 7:00 am until 08:00 pm Astana time.