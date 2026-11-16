Minibus-truck collision leaves at least 26 dead in India

According to officials, the accident occurred in Rongajan, near Kaziranga in Assam's Golaghat district, approximately 274 kilometers northeast of the state capital, Dispur.

The minibus was travelling from Golaghat to Nagaon, while the container truck was heading towards Upper Assam when the two vehicles collided.

Police said the force of the impact severely damaged the minibus, leaving several passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

The exact number of people aboard the minibus had not been established immediately after the accident. However, reports indicated that more than 35 passengers may have been travelling in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Authorities warned that the number of fatalities could rise, as some of those injured remained in critical condition.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 18 people had been killed and several others injured in three separate overnight fires in India.