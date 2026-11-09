18 killed in fire incidents overnight in India

Local police confirmed on Monday, two incidents were recorded in Seoni and Katni districts in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, and one was reported from Dharashiv district in the southwestern state of Maharashtra, on the night of the annual festival "Diwali," which was celebrated on Sunday.

According to the police, six members of a family were killed and four injured in Seoni district after a massive fire broke out inside their three-story house, and the injured were evacuated and admitted to a local hospital.

In another incident, six persons belonging to the same family died when a fire broke out at their crockery shop situated inside a multi-story building in the state's Katni district. The cause of the fire remains unknown, said a local cop.

In the third similar incident, six members of a family died of asphyxiation when the fire spread inside the house as they fell asleep.

It was reported earlier, four Canadian soldiers were killed and 39 others injured after a rapidly spreading fire swept through a military training area in Alberta.