Millions hit by major Internet outages in 2025

Video-on-demand platforms, online gaming, and communications services were among the hardest hit, as reliance on a handful of cloud providers and centralized systems triggered cascading failures across multiple platforms.

The largest outage of the year occurred in October, when a malfunction at Amazon Web Services’ US-EAST server paralyzed the Internet, affecting 17 million users worldwide and disrupting access to Snapchat, Netflix, and e-commerce sites.

In February, Sony’s internal systems restricted 3.9 million users from accessing the PlayStation Network for more than 24 hours. Another major disruption came in November, when Cloudflare’s core infrastructure failed, leaving 3.3 million users offline for about five hours.

Other notable outages included YouTube outages in October affecting 3 million users, and X (formerly Twitter) affecting 2 million users.

1.4 million users were unable to access Google Cloud & Cloudflare, 1.1 million users to Spotify, 890,000 users to WhatsApp, and 877,000 users to Vodafone UK.

The U.S. and Canada were most affected by AWS, PlayStation, and Cloudflare outages, while urope saw 1.7 million PlayStation Network disruptions.

The Asia-Pacific region reported 654,000 users unable to access X, and Latin America experienced 183,000 YouTube outages.

The Middle East and Africa had 28,000 Cloudflare-related issues.