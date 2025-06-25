Military service is great honor, Kazakh President

According to the President, it is crucial to remain committed to historical truth and remember the lessons of the Great Patriotic War amid the current instability.

He said global contradictions and interstate conflicts grow year after year. Mutual understanding, trust and accord between the states assume special importance amid a challenging environment. Today’s large-scale competitions greatly contribute to the expansion of the country’s multifaceted ties with foreign countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the Head of State said, military service is a great honor. Kazakhstan attaches great importance for military and patriotic education of the younger generation.

Those gathered are expected to demonstrate their skills in Abyn Daryny intellectual game, Smart Sarbaz tech contest and Aibyn Zhuldyzy artistic competition. The program also includes rifle shooting, the Kalashnikov gun disassembly and assembly, sports competitions, and military and tactical game Kushimiz birlikte.

As written before, the President– Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, participated in the opening ceremony of Aibyn XI International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering in Aktobe.