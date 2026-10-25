Military reform in Kazakhstan: What changes await the army

According to the ministry, the reform aims to restructure the Armed Forces, streamline command and control, upgrade force training, reform service procedures, and strengthen legal protections for troops.

Photo: gov.kz

The Head of State set the objective of shaping a modern, mobile, and high-tech force, with a strong focus on service safety, command culture, and efficient resource allocation.

The reform will affect the structure and composition of its Armed Forces, defense planning systems, mobilization training, and reserve formation.

Photo: gov.kz

The military's technological rearmament will be paired with the growth of domestic defense production, including unmanned systems and counter-drone technologies, as well as the integration of artificial intelligence and digital tools.

To enhance training quality and reduce exercise costs, the defense ministry plans to deploy combat simulation software. Training programs will focus on developing independent decision-making and unit cohesion, incorporating modern tactics and next-generation weaponry.

A key change is the transition to a two-stage military service model

During the first six months, recruits will train at specialized centers to adapt to military life, master basic combat skills, and improve physical conditioning.

Additionally, conscripts will be given opportunities to study foreign languages, learn AI technologies, and acquire in-demand civilian vocations alongside their military specialties.

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In the following six months, soldiers will serve in military units, enhance their professional skills, and execute operational tasks as part of their assigned deployments.

Certain elements of the new model have already been tested under the 'Sarbaz+' initiative, with a full pilot project for the two-stage conscription system scheduled to launch in 2027.

The reform also includes stronger social protections for military personnel

Specifically, plans call for creating an institution of military consultants independent of local commanders to support soldiers, root out regulatory breaches, and defend service members' rights and legal interests.

Priority measures include providing troops with high-quality meals and uniforms, alongside renovating barracks, training facilities, and firing ranges.

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The transformations will also reshape the youth patriotic education system

Starting in 2027, a unified system “Zhas Aibyn” will be created to integrate existing programs “Zhas Kyran”, “Zhas Ulan”, and “Zhas Sarbaz”.

Under the plan, public schools will train students in personal safety, basic first aid, and crisis management during emergencies.

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Working alongside akimats (regional administrations), the ministry will upgrade initial military instruction in general education schools and broaden the system of specialized cadet schools.

Organizational measures under the military reform plan are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Primary transformations are expected to roll out over the medium term.

Photo: gov.kz

As reported earlier, Minister of Defense Aidos Myrzakhmetov reported on the planned modernization of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces at a meeting of the Security Council chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Following the meeting, the Military Reform Plan was approved.