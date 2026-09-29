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    Military aircraft crashes in Russia's Far East, killing six crew members

    19:57, 29 September 2026

    A Tu-95 plane crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region, killing six crew members, with one surviving, the Russian defense ministry said, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.

    Tu-95 aircraft
    Photo source: TASS

    "On September 29, a Tu-95 plane making a training flight crashed in an uninhabited area in the Amur Region. According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and taken to a hospital," the ministry said.

    The aircraft was flying without any munitions aboard. A commission from the Russian Air Force was dispatched to the crash site to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

    Earlier, it was reported that 17 people were killed in a DR Congo plane crash.

    World News Russia Plane crash Incidents Aircraft Armed Forces
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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