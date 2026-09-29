Military aircraft crashes in Russia's Far East, killing six crew members
19:57, 29 September 2026
"On September 29, a Tu-95 plane making a training flight crashed in an uninhabited area in the Amur Region. According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and taken to a hospital," the ministry said.
The aircraft was flying without any munitions aboard. A commission from the Russian Air Force was dispatched to the crash site to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Earlier, it was reported that 17 people were killed in a DR Congo plane crash.