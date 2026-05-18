Military diver dies in rescue mission for missing Italian divers

Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahdi of the Maldivian armed forces joined rescue and recovery efforts after the four Italians disappeared during a diving expedition last Thursday.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed condolences to Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam over the diver’s death and thanked Maldivian authorities, including the Coast Guard, National Defence Forces, police and local Red Crescent, for their assistance.

The first recovered body, identified as Gianluca Benedetti, was found on May 15. Tajani has remained in contact with Italian Ambassador to Colombo Damiano Francovigh and honorary consul in Malé Georgia Marazzi, who are aboard the coast guard support vessel “Ghazee” overseeing recovery operations.

Ambassador Francovigh said in an interview with SkyTg24 an investigation is underway into the cause of the tragedy, but declined to comment on whether the divers had authorization to dive at such depths. He said Maldivian police are interviewing those on board the vessel and examining diving equipment data.

According to Francovigh, the cavity, located approximately 62 meters deep, is composed of three communicating segments. Maldivian divers were only able to explore the first two before having to ascend for decompression time.

The remaining four divers have yet to be located. A new dive is scheduled for May 17, but operations continue to be hampered by bad weather.

Francovigh also said he could neither confirm nor deny reports that the group was conducting activities linked to the University of Genoa, adding that the immediate priority remains recovering the bodies.

As it was reported, five Italians died during a scuba diving excursion in Vaavu Atoll, Maldives.