5 Italian nationals die in diving incident in Maldives

The divers are reported to have died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 metres, according to a statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.,

The Ministry and the Embassy of Italy in Colombo have been monitoring the case since the first notification.

The Embassy is in contact with the victims’ families in order to provide all necessary consular assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that severe winds and heavy rains swept across Uttar Pradesh, India, late Wednesday, leaving at least 30 people dead and dozens injured.