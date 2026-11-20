The opening ceremony took place at the CityLife Anteo cinema, with representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy, the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm National Film Studio and the country’s film industry in attendance.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

Audiences were presented with three Kazakh films: the historical drama “Anaga aparar jol” (The road to mother), which explores maternal love and resilience; “Tomiris”, about the legendary queen of the Massagetae; and the biographical film “Amre”, dedicated to renowned Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

The event helped promote Kazakh cinema internationally, expand cultural dialogue and introduce foreign audiences to Kazakhstan’s history and cultural heritage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Days of Kazakh Cinema were held at Uzbekistan’s Palace of National Cinema Arts in Tashkent to mark the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.