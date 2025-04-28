Milad Karimi takes his second gold at World Cup Cairo 2025
20:57, 28 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed his second gold at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Karimi stunned the jury again with an excellent performance in the men’s high bar finals having gained 14.466 points.
Silver medal went to Marios Georgiou from Cyprus who finished with 14.066 points, and Swiss athlete Noe Seifert took bronze with 13.866 points.
Earlier, Karimi won gold in the men’s floor exercise.