Mikhail Shaidorov falls out of top six in ISU Grand Prix standings

The Kazakh figure skater now ranks 12th with seven points after three stages of the ISU Grand Prix series.

Only the top six skaters qualify directly for the final tournament, while three additional athletes are named to the reserve list.

Shaidorov's 12th-place standing leaves him virtually out of contention for the final event. The remaining route to participation depends on potential withdrawals or roster changes among higher-ranked competitors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov scored 94.87 points to place fifth among 12 competitors at the 2026 Cup of China in Shenzhen, the third event of the 2026–27 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.