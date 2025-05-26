Mike Tyson may fight in Kazakhstan

Organizers are reportedly planning to invite MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko as Tyson's opponent.

"We are planning a bout between Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko. Work in this direction is already underway. The tournament, where we want to invite Mike Tyson, is scheduled for December," said Alimzhan Bektaev, president of the Alash Pride League, at a press conference in Astana.

Tyson holds a professional boxing record of 50 wins (44 by knockout) and 7 losses. Last year, the former undisputed world champion lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision.

