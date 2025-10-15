Migrants in the UK must demonstrate A-Level English proficiency from 2026

Speaking in Parliament, Mahmood stated: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life. If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

Under the new rules, applicants for skilled worker, high potential individual, and scale-up worker visas must reach level B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) — the equivalent of an A-level standard in reading, writing, speaking, and listening. Tests will be administered by providers approved by the Home Office.

The B2 level, described by the British Council as “upper intermediate,” allows speakers to “understand the main ideas of complex texts on both concrete and abstract topics” and to “express themselves fluently and spontaneously.” The EF Standard English Test defines this as the level of a “confident English speaker.”

The changes are part of a broader immigration reform outlined by the Labour government to promote integration and contribution. Mahmood also proposed stricter conditions for migrants seeking indefinite leave to remain, including community volunteering, maintaining a clean criminal record, learning English to a high standard, and paying national insurance without relying on benefits.

According to the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, net migration to the UK reached 431,000 in the year ending December 2024 — significantly higher than in the 2010s but lower than the record 906,000 registered in mid-2023.

Earlier, it was reported that the UK government announced the introduction of a new digital ID scheme designed to combat illegal employment and streamline access to essential public services.