Audi unveils striking livery ahead of historic Formula 1 debut

The German manufacturer presented the final titanium, red and black color scheme at a season launch event in Berlin on Tuesday. The design was showcased on a show car, while Audi’s actual 2026 challenger, the R26, was kept out of public view despite completing a private shakedown at Barcelona last week.

The R26 is expected to reappear during the first pre-season test in Barcelona next week, which will take place behind closed doors. Audi’s entry into Formula 1 coincides with the introduction of a new regulatory cycle, forming the basis of what the company has branded its Mission 2030.

“Our goal is to win championships by 2030. We have a structured plan for a deliberate ascent,” Audi stated in its launch materials.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley cautioned against overconfidence, stressing that Audi’s brand strength alone would not guarantee success. “You have to be realistic about where you’re starting from, and you also have to be humble about the challenge that’s ahead of you,” he said, adding that beating established teams like Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren requires “a plan” and a gradual progression.

Technical director James Key described the 2030 target as ambitious but achievable. “Seeing the ambition behind the team and the plan ahead, I like to think it is absolutely,” he said, noting that Audi is giving itself time while recognizing that “every single team is a competitor” in the current Formula 1 landscape.

